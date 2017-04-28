Liberia: University of Liberia Medical College Gets New Dean

Monrovia — The President of the University of Liberia Prof. Dr. Emmet A. Dennis has appointed Associate Professor of Physiology and Chairman of the Department of Psychology at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, Dr. Z'Sherman Adams Jr., as Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean of the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine.

Dr. Adams replaces Prof. Dr. Vuyu K. Golakai, former dean of the college. His appointment took effect on April 10, 2017.

Dr. Adams is a 1979 graduate of the University of Torino in Italy, and a 1974 graduate of the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, University of Liberia. He has been teaching for more than thirty years both in the United States of America and Liberia.

In his letter of appointment, UL President Dr Dennis writes, "Because of your impressive professional background coupled with your abiding faith in the ideals of the University of Liberia, I have the pleasure to appoint you as Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean of the A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, University of Liberia, effective April 10, 2017."

As Vice President, Dr. Adams will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine with oversight responsibilities for health sciences programs, including but not limited to the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine and School of Pharmacy.

He is also expected to develop a health program that is geared toward human capital needs of Liberia while at the same time ensuring an intellectual atmosphere for both faculty and students of the health sciences.

Aside from running the day-to-day activities of the college, and in consultation with the UL President and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr Adams will lead the development and establishment of the College of Health Sciences to incorporate but not be limited to the following programs:

The A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, School of Pharmacy and the proposed School of Dentistry; post graduate medical programs; an articulation program with Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA) to offer bachelor's degree programs in Nursing, Physician Assistant, midwifery, Medical Technology; and other health or allied health programs where necessary.

The new Vice President is further charged with the responsibility of "Reviewing periodically, and analyzing the curricula in health sciences with a view of ensuring contemporary content and relevance, in consultation with the President of the University and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

In accepting the appointment, Dr. Adams said, he considers his appointment as a big challenge.

"I will work assiduously to make sure the desire goals are achieved, as I have done during the last years since contracted by the World Bank through the Ministry of Health to revitalize the pre-clinical laboratory at the medical College."