Liberia: PUL Launches National Media Council

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has launched the National Media Council & the Revised Code of Ethics for Liberian Journalists as part of efforts to enhance the self-regulatory regime of the Liberian Media.

Speaking at the occasion on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Monrovia, US Ambassador Christie Elder extolled the establishment of the National Media Council as a step in the right direction ahead of Liberia's Elections in October.

Amb. Elder stressed that the integrity of the media is critical to dissemination of urgently needed information, provision of trusted analysis aimed at curtailing rumors.

Amb. Christie Elder says "In every country in the World, the media has a critical role in promoting peaceful, transparent and fair elections".

She emphasized that a vibrant media enables citizens, candidates, and leaders to engage openly and constructively in matters of national interest.

For his part,Press Union of Liberia President Charles Coffey, Jr. warned that the National Media Council will be proactive in identifying and punishing violators of the Revised Code of Ethics for Liberian Journalists.

Mr. Coffey indicated that persons who have lately tagged themselves as "political commentators" will be covered by the works of the Media Council. He made the comments while commissioning the National Media Council.

In response, Rev. Emmanuel Bowier, Chairman of the Council saidthe Code of Ethics for journalists is not intended to regulate the media, but to guide journalists in regulating themselves.

Also speaking at the event, a Commissioner at the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam DavidettaBrowne-Lansanah assured the press that the commission will not dictate what journalists would broadcast or publish during the ensuing elections, but hoped that any information for public consumption is balanced.

The launch of the National Media Council was graced by diplomats, officials of government, civil society activists, media lawyers and consumers.

The National Media Council is established for the purpose of self-regulating media accountability and professional conduct in Liberia, pursuant to the journalism Code of Ethics. It is the improved successor of the Media Complaints Committee of the PUL.

Members of the Council are: J. Emmanuel Z. Bowier, Chairman (Media Rep.) former Information Minister; Ruth Caesar, Co-chairperson (Women Rep) Former Planning Minister and Board Chair Women NGO Secretariat, Anthony K. Selmah, (Media Rep) former Minister Counselor for Press & Public Affairs, Liberia Embassy in London, UK; Ledgerhood Rennie, (Media Rep) LBS Director General, Atty. Bobby Livingstone (Academia Rep) Chairman, Mass Comm. Dept. United Methodist University.

Others are Rev. Fr. Gabriel MMK. Sawyer (Religious Rep), Catholic Priest, Sheik Akibu Sheriff (Religious Rep), Secretary-General/National Muslim Council, B. McCarthy Weh, II (Legislature Rep) Head of Legislative Information Service and Roseline K. Toweh (CSO Rep) Head of the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA).

The Council members were selected after a careful vetting process, followed by orientations on the operational framework of the NMC and the Revised Code of Ethics for Liberian Journalists.

The Revised Code and the Media Council were adopted at the 3rd Tri-Annual Congress of the Union in Ganta, Nimba County on November 18, 2016.

Among other functions, the Council will undertake appropriate and proactive measures to ensure strict adherence to the highest journalistic standards, including investigation, mediation and settlement of complaints made against or by the press.