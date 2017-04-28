28 April 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Fake Immigration Officer Jailed

By James K. Kadi, Jr.

Monrovia City Court has jailed a man identified as Kevin Booyee for allegedly impersonating as Immigration Officer in the Duala Community on Bushrod Island.

According to the charge sheet, he was arrested on April 14, 2017 while operating his red TVS Star motorbike in an immigration Desert Camouflage Uniform.

During the police investigation, it was established that the Impersonating and Robbery were allegedly committed.

According to investigation by the LNP, the defendant admitted to the crimes. A set of immigration uniform and one pair of military black boots allegedly used during the commission of the crimes were retrieved.

The police said they also found out that the suspect slapped and took away a red TVS Motorbike belonging to Abdullah Jalloh. The bike is said to be valued at US$900.00.

