Liberia: Watra General Meeting Begins

The 14th Annual General Assembly of the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has begun in Monrovia with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf underscoring the need to improve telecommunications in the sub-region.

Speaking Thursday at the opening ceremony in Monrovia, the President said transforming the telecommunications sector in member states cannot be overemphasized considering the importance of connectivity.

President Johnson-Sirleaf acknowledged the level of progress that ECOWAS states have made in the ITC sector especially cross border connectivity.

However, she stressed the need to finalize projects that have been approved by ECOWAS Heads of Authority for the improvement of connectivity in the sub-region.

The Liberian leader also called for the reduction in cost of roaming calls in the region, which she said, is too high.

Johnson-Sirleaf told the gathering that telecommunication services are for everyone regardless of location, and as such, it must be affordable and accessible.

She said all must be done to ensure that those who live in the rural areas have equal access to telecommunication services.

The Liberian leader called on delegates to come up with good recommendations that will be forwarded to ECOWAS heads of state for improving the telecommunications sector in the sub-region.

Earlier, the Chairman of WATRA, Joao Gomes of Cape Verde said harmonizing regulatory framework of the telecommunications sector in the sub-region is key to giving investors confidence.

He said a people friendly telecommunication services in the region is vital.

Delegates from WATRA member countries are attending the two-day meeting.