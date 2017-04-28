Liberia: Ellen Halts Eviction

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia has placed a stay order on a planned eviction of occupants at the 72nd Military Barracks in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Defense Minister for Administration Joseph Johnson when he appeared Thursday before the plenary of the House of Representatives on behalf of Minister Brownie Samukai.

Minister Samukai was summoned by members of the House of Representatives to appear Thursday and explain why he was threatening residents of the 72ndBarracks with eviction order outside of legal process.

In a brief explanation, Deputy Minister Johnson told the Representatives that the stay order on the planned May 1, 2017 forceful eviction was released by President Sirleaf on grounds that she needs to consult the National Security Council of Liberia before taking such decision.

Though the Deputy Minister did not state the duration of the stay order, but said the residents will continue to occupy the barracks until the President concludes discussion with the National Security Council of Liberia.

Following Minister Johnson's explanation, the leadership of the House of Representatives took seize of the matter until it meets with the President to fine an amicable solution.

It can be recalled that Representatives Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County District #5 last Tuesday complained that Minister Samukai was threatening occupants of thebarracks, and prayed for the intervention of the House to stop his action.

Representative Fallah's communication attracted the attention of some of his colleagues, who said the Minister was not above the law and he has no power to forcefully evict the residents in the absence of a court order.

Grand Bassa County Representative, Byron Brown said it is better for the Minister to use the legal means to remove the residents, instead of planning to use military force which could result into violence.

"The essence of government is to make the people happy-and this is of law and not man, so let the minister stop issuing threat and pray to the court for eviction power," Representative Brown said.

Lofa County Representative, Clarence Massaquoi said the plan by the Ministry is not feasible because several issues have to be taken into consideration.

Representative Massaquoi said currently some of the residents have already registered in the vicinity to vote during the pending elections, while some have registered their children for this semester, and evicting them would disenfranchise them.

Maryland County Representative, Bhofal Chambers said the Minister was risking the lives of the residents, and that his action must be checkmate.

Representative Chambers told his colleagues that the planned eviction by the Ministry was not timely because it would bring the West Point memory where a teenager was shot dead.