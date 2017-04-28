Liberia: Ministerial Complex Project Progresses

Construction work on the China-aided ministerial complex is progressing at the delight of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf whose tenure is gradually drawing nearer.

During a visit Thursday to the site in Congo Town, President Johnson-Sirleaf could not hide her joy with the level of work currently taking place at the proposed ministerial complex.

The Liberian leader said she was excited to see construction work at the complex in full swing after prolonged negotiations and processes.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said when completed, the complex will bring great relief to the government by providing conducive environment to employees, and hoped quality work will be done.

The President thanked the President and people of China for undertaking the project, which she said, demonstrates China's commitment to Liberia's development drive.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Zhang Yue said the construction of the ministerial complex is a milestone in the relations between Liberia and China.

He said over the years, China has demonstrated its commitment to support Liberia in its reconstruction drive.

Ambassador Zhang disclosed that US$50 million is being used to construct the ministerial complex.

When completed, the complex will host five government ministries and agencies including Education, Commerce, Agriculture, Liberia Immigration Service and the Environment Protection Agency.

The complex will also comprise of multi-purpose building, pump house and fireproof, among others.

According to our reporter, work on the Ministries of Education and Agriculture buildings has progressed to the second floor, while foundation works on the other buildings have been completed.