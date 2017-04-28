Liberia: Prevail Reveals Progress in Vaccine Study

The Partnership for Ebola Virus In Liberia (PREVAIL) has revealed that it is making progress in the recently launched Vaccine Study. As of presence, PERVAIL said over forty volunteers have enrolled into the Study which was launched early this month at the Redemption Hospital.

"Today, we can gladly say significant progress has been made in the ongoing study. As of April 26 we have enrolled 46 volunteers with about 1to 1 males to female ratio. Follow up continues and we are at day 14. We are enrolling 3 participants per day. We are starting off slow we want to see how the process works before increasing the daily intake. People who would like to join the study can go to the Redemption Hospital," disclosed Mr. Barthalomew Wilson, PREVAIL's Co-Lead on Social Mobilization and Communications.

Wilson who addressed MICAT's weekly briefing Thursday told the nation that the ongoing vaccine study was part of collaborative efforts amongst the three badly Ebola affected countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"What we did in Liberia through PREVAIL, was to form a West Africa Regional Consortium with our neighbors Guinea and Sierra Leone to share technology and collaborate in efforts to develop a vaccine and therapeutics for Ebola," he said.

"Almost a month ago on April 1st, PREVAIL started a vaccine study which will assess three different test vaccine strategies in an effort to find out which shows the most promise to prevent or quickly control future Ebola outbreaks. It is an expansion of the vaccine study which started in February 2015."

According to him, the study is to assess the safety and ability of each of three different Ebola vaccine strategies to stimulate an immune response to the virus that may be protective.

"Key goals are to determine how quickly immune responses to the vaccines are generated; how strong the immune response is; and how long it lasts," Wilson to the nation.

"The study will also continue to monitor the safety of the test vaccines in adults and carefully test their safety record in children, a population particularly vulnerable to Ebola."

PREVAIL is conducting community outreaches across Montserrado County to explain the new vaccine and also encourage Liberians to volunteer by enrolling. He explained that in order to qualify for enrolment in the study, "one must complete the intake process, which includes a rigorous information session, sign an informed consent and a review of each individual's medical history."

"Because the study is voluntary, participants may withdraw at any time if they do not wish to continue in the study." "Guinea started their study on March 27 as part of the multi-country effort. An extension of the study to Sierra Leone is being planned for later this year."

"Currently, we are studying one vaccine (J&J) VS. a placebo, commonly known as salt water. Nobody knows the type they are getting, not even the nurse or study physician."

Saying that the vaccines prove to be safe as suggested by Data from previous studies, including the PREVAIL I study, Wilson named Ebola survivors, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers as people not eligible to participate in the Study.

"The central message here is that we want to know how safe the vaccine is, how effective it is and how long will the vaccine last to protect you," he emphasized. At the same time, the management of JFK has praised PREVAIL to the level of professionalism and efforts being exhibited in the development of vaccine and therapeutics in Liberia. The Chief Medical Officer of JFK, Dr. Billy Johnson said aside from the research work, PREVAIL is also developing the capacity of Liberians through national and international training programs that will enable Liberians take over when the research project shall have ended.

Dr. Johnson was speaking on Thursday when he appeared to discuss developments are the JFK medical center. Dr. Johnson also said through PREVAIL, the country's only referral hospital will soon receive an imaging system that will enable the hospital conduct MRI, TC Scans and other medical investigations. He spoke of the high level infrastructural development undertaken by PREVAIL at the JFK Medical Center describing PREVAIL as a true partner in the search for solutions to public health.