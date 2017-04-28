Liberia: Locals Commend USAID in Lofa

Some citizens of Lofa County have rained praises on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the level of work done in the county.

Speaking recently in Lofa County, citizens of Vezela Town, a town of about 1000 inhabitant said the level of work done by the US organization was not anything they as a people could let go without appreciation.

Speaking to reporter, Konah Tatapah a resident of Vezela said the initiated by the USAID is something they as people of that area wholeheartedly welcome and are grateful for.

Madam Tatapah said the construction of bridges by that partner of the Liberian government is helping them as citizens of the area. She thanked the USAID and the country authorities for the level of development in their area adding that those are things they want for their government to be involved with and not leaving them out of ever developmental initiative and only focusing on Monrovia and other part of the country.

She went on to call on the Liberian government and her partners to help address the issues of drinking water and introduction of audits literacy program I their area as means of getting them on pad with other counties who are benefiting from similar programs in their areas.

For his part, the former youth chairperson of Vezela, Nelson G. Koiyan, thanked president Sirleaf for the level of work done in the area of farm to market roads, the community college, and other initiatives in the country.

He pointed out that they have benefited from police station, bridge, and town hall projects. According to him, back in the days authorities use to only prioritize what they want but said now a day, they are somehow consulted before developmental initiative is undertaken.