Liberia: U.S.$23 Million Legislative Project Progresses

Senate Protempore Armah Zolu Jallah has given update on the ongoing Legislative modernization project of the Capitol Building worth US$23 million implemented by Chinese as part of his leadership fulfillment plans revealed in the 2015 Senate Protempore election.

Speaking during the observation of the sixth anniversary program of the Legislative Information Services (LIS), Senate Protempore Jallah, said the modernization plan being implemented will contain two annexes of the Capitol Building with additional 300 rooms and two Chambers.

"I wish to register deep thanks and appreciation to the United States family for organizing this historic 6th anniversary program and selecting me as one of the few speakers is rewarding and as the LIS turns six years today, we remember with profound gratitude how far we have come in line with making the Legislature a true counterpart of the new era in legislative proceedings synonymous to those in other parts of the world," said Protempore Jallah.

The Liberian Senate Protempore said the country cannot afford to be different, noting that the Liberian Senate and its leadership expressed heartfelt congratulations to the US family for a journey well-travelled in the shortest time.

"During our campaign to contest the Pro-tempore position of the Senate in 2015, we prioritized the Legislative modernization plan and pointed out that it would be a guidepost for lawmakers if they must make the Liberian Legislature 21st century compliant and We promised to work with all Senators and the House of Representatives to improve the working conditions of staffers and improve the general working environment of the first branch of government.

"Although we are still far from our destination, but we are no doubt now where we used to be! We must therefore make commitment here today to continue this journey into the future which I see pregnant with hope and promise of a new beginning for informed knowledge-based policy formulation," the Gbarpolu County lawmaker said amidst applause.

Speaking on the theme: "A New Legislative Beginning," Protempore Jallah told the gathering including Vice President Joseph Boakai that in order to demonstrate his leadership seriousness and commitment, a 16-man joint Legislative Modernization Committee was constituted chaired by veteran and administrator, Senator Conmany B. Wesseh of RiverGee along with a seven man secretariat headed by Director B. McCarthy Weh as lead implementers following his victory and induction as President Pro-tempore of the Senate.

"We need a new beginning in our Legislature because ours is a moment to do right thing-to provide the requisite tools and capacity building for the workforce here at the Legislature," the Liberian lawmaker told the gathering.

The Gbarpolu Legislative caucus Chairman stressed the need for a "New Beginning" because in his wisdom, the legislature cannot effectively carry out its fiduciary responsibilities without being knowledgeable of their work as lawmakers.

"Yes, we need a "New Beginning" because our failure to make laws that speak to the socio-economic condition of the Liberian people, will lead to public resentment, disproval and disenchantment. The LIS, a dream conceived six years ago by our predecessors is one lasting legacy we must not cast aside. We must instead build on it if we mean well for Liberia," Senator Jallah noted.

Senator Jallah complimented the Director and staff of LIS for their meaningful services and innovative approach to issues relevant to the modernization plan. "I assure you of the continuous commitment of the Senate towards the goal of working with your department as you strive to provide knowledge and resources to members and the public. We are aware that there will be challenges along the way, but as true partners in progress, we are ready to work with the House of Representatives to make your job easier and effective, Protempore Jallah said.

Senator Jallah reminded that the modernization project of the Liberian Legislature can no longer be put on the backburner, but must top the priority of both leadership of the House and Senate to remain engaged with each other and partners from the donor community to meet the demand of a new age.

"Our people are looking forward to us; we must not let them down. I urge the Director of LIS to keep knocking on our doors for whatever help or commitment to keep our promise to you. We are counting on you to keep us aware of the changing trends of geopolitics in order to keep us informed at the waves of change in policies the world over," he concluded.