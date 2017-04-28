28 April 2017

Gambia: T Smallz Returns From Abi International Reggae Festival

By Njie Baldeh

Trouble Smallz, a Gambian reggae dancehall singer, has returned from performing in the Abi International Reggae Festival at the Ivorian commercial city of Abidjan on 6 through 9 April 2017.

The five-day event brought together music personalities from all over the world and Smallz used that as a motivation to sell his image and the name of his country.

He described the festival as a success as he felt elated and blessed about the development.

"It's a wonderful feeling and at the same time a blessing, seeing all these people from all over the world representing their countries.

"The fact that The Gambia is part of it is a blessing," he explained. "When I arrived there, I saw the flags of the different countries all around including the Gambia flag. I feel great about myself, my music and my work."

According to him, he staged a great performance that thrilled the audiences, which is going to bring attention to the Gambia music industry.

