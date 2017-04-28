28 April 2017

Gambia: Grantie Asher On Promotional Tour in Gambia

By Njie Baldeh

Grantie Asher, UK-based reggae singer, is in The Gambia to promote his music within West Africa.

"I am currently promoting my singles in The Gambia, which includes 'Natural Woman', 'Black skin', 'Don't put your hand' and 'Africa is calling'. And the people love them as they respond positively to them," Asher said.

He said he did a concert in Dominos Restaurant and a lot of Gambians were thrilled as they love the vibes.

According to him, he sings conscious music as he has plans to host a show in The Gambia because people love reggae.

Asher, who is signed under Star Vibes entertainment, said he is working to release his debut album in summer.

Dj Mutaburaka, his promoter, said Asher has numerous projects for Gambia reggae scene. He described him as a great and talented artist who can move the crowds when on stage.

