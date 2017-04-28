28 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Reliance Eye Retaliation Against Kundembo in Gunjur Nawettan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Reliance Financial Services FC are eyeing revenge against Kundembo FC in the pending 2016 Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited-sponsored Gunjur Nawettan semifinal on Sunday April 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

The financial boys will be searching for revenge after losing to the Gunjur Aselem-based outfit 1-0 in the league quarterfinal last week to advance to the league final.

The Gunjur-based outfit will be hunting to beat Reliance Financial Services FC to progress to the league final.

Elsewhere, on Saturday 29 April 2017, defending champions Dunes FC will play against Red Family FC in the other semifinal.

The Nyofelleh-based outfit will be fighting to defeat Red boys to progress to the final as well as boost their chances of retaining their league crown.

The Red boys will be vying to beat Dunes FC to sail to the league final after booking their ticket to the knockout final.

Gambia

Gambia's Barrow Meets Sirleaf

Liberia's President and Chair of regional bloc ECOWAS Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has received the Gambia's President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.