Gambia: 2017 Hajj Package Pegged At D210,000

The cost of Hajj, pilgrimage to Mecca, is pegged at D210,000, a press release from the Office of The Gambia Pilgrim Affairs has said.

According to the release, signed by Alhaji Ousman Jah, chairperson of the National Hajj Commission, the D210,000 is inclusive of air ticket to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and hotel accommodation cost in the cities of Medina and Mecca.

It also includes lunch and dinner during stay in Medina and Mecca, accommodation in Mina plus three square meals a day and twenty-four hours access to beverages on self-service for the entire stay in Mina, ground transportation cost within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a ram for the Tobaski.

"The general public is hereby advised to make Hajj payments at all Access Bank branches in the Greater Banjul Area," the statement said.

"Intending pilgrims who earlier made deposits are urged to complete their payments the soonest possible. Aircraft seats will be allocated on a first come first served basis."

The Gambia Pilgrim Affairs said all intending pilgrims ought to look for their travel documents including a passport, medical certificate and vaccination card plus two passport size photos and submit them to Gambia International Airlines (GIA) office at GIEPA House on Kairaba Avenue.