Nigeria: Buhari Absent At Juma'at Prayer

President Muhammadu Buhari was not at the State House mosque for today's juma'at service.

The service was attended by the governors of Kano, Zamfara and Ogun States, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari and Ibikunle Amosun respectively.

The governors had apparently planned to join the president at the prayer session.

The Presidency had Thursday assured that despite the insinuations in the media, there was no need for apprehension over Buhari's health.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said in a statement that Buhari's absence at the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, was a last minute decision; "otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance."

"As eager as he is to be up and about, the President's doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

"President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London. Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

"Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

"God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London. We are thankful that the President has passed a number of benchmarks already. We pray that God continues to see him through this period of recuperation," Shehu had stated.