Nigeria: Malaria - Experts Advocate Good Hygiene

Medical experts have said good personal and environmental hygiene is necessary in reducing the spread of malaria in Abuja.

A World Health Organisation certified level one expert malaria microscopist, Colonel Adeoye Abayomi (rtd), advocated for the continuous use of insecticides treated mosquito nets among measures for preventing malaria.

He said this during a malaria sensitisation and advocacy programme organised by a non-governmental organisation, Health Initiatives for Africa Safety and Stability (HIFASS), in Kado Kuchi.

At the event, held in collaboration with the Nigerian Ministry of Defence-Health Implementation Programme (NMOD-HIP) and Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), treated mosquito nets were distributed to residents while malaria screening was also done.

"We can only reduce malaria through the cleanliness of our environment. Once we don't get rid of the dirty areas we are not fighting malaria. Cover your windows to ensure that mosquitoes do not come in and sleep under treated mosquito nets," he urged residents.

"Government should ensure the collection of refuse from where they are dumped," he also said.

The Director-General, NMOD-HIP, Brig-Gen. Nurudeen Ayoola(rtd), called for more partnership with health care providers to reduce the spread of malaria.

Ayoola, who was represented by Commander Johnson Alabi, said more education and awareness would reduce the spread of malaria.