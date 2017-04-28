28 April 2017

Nigeria: Mushin Fracas - 15 Gangsters Get 2-Year Jail Term

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Fifteen out of the 68 suspected gangsters arrested over the bloody war that occurred at Akala-Idi Oro areas of Mushin, Lagos were yesterday handed a two-year jail term by a Lagos Mobile Court.

The hoodlums were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos Command.

Rival cult gangs had on Monday engaged themselves in a bloody war that left several persons injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

They also set ablaze several houses and shops along Idi-Oro area of the metropolis.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Superintendent of Police (SP), Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that the state government arraigned 39 hoodlums yesterday on a four-count charge bordering on breach of peace, unlawful possession of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, obstructing security officers while discharging their lawful duties and roaming around streets without legitimate livelihood/homes.

Egbeyemi said those arraigned reside at Alamutu Street and Akala, adding that some of the hoodlums are referred to as Elegba boys.

He said that the suspects engaged themselves in a free for all which resulted into loss of lives and injuries.

He said, "They also looted valuable properties belonging to innocent traders. Items stolen include bags of rice, beans, palm oil, banana and the burning of houses/shops around Idi-Oro.

