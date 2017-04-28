South Africa: Gunmen Wearing Balaclavas Bomb ATMs, Shoot At Police

A group of about ten armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after they blew up ATMs inside a store in Umzinto, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

The men, who donned balaclavas, arrived at Moosa's Cash and Carry in a delivery van at about 02:00 on Friday morning.

Some of the men held two security guards, who work at the store at gunpoint, while others ransacked the store and blew up ATMs.

It was not immediately clear how many ATMs were targeted.

They also attempted to blow up the store's safe.

When police and other security guards arrived at the scene, the men fired shots at them but no-one was wounded, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The robbers, who apparently carried high-caliber rifles, fled the scene in the vehicle in which they had arrived.

A case of business burglary was opened at Umzinto police station.

No arrests have been made, Zwane said.

News24