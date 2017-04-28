28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: My Home Is Under Herdsmen Invasion, Soyinka Cries Out

Renowned playwright and professor, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has disclosed that suspected herdsmen have invaded his residence in Ogun state.

"My home is under invasion... From Imeko to Abeokuta is under invasion by herdsmen," he said.

"The trespasses have been frequent and reported but government is taking security lightly," Soyinka noted while speaking at a forum in Freedom Park, Lagos.

Soyinka, who said the mentality of herdsmen had changed, advised government to use drone in tracking them.

In April 2016, Soyinka had raised the alarm over the invasion of his residence at a time when he was abroad.

