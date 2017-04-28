South Africa: Task Team Established to Probe Murder of NUM Secretary

press release

Following the recent killing of the Branch Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Evander Gold Mine branch of the Pan Africanist Resources, Mduduzi Simelane (55), the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has established a Task Team led by a senior officer, Lieutenant Colonel John Malope to probe the matter.

The team is expected to work around the clock until the responsible people are brought to book. The assassination of Simelane occurred on Saturday, 22 April 2017 at approximately 06:50, a few meters away from his home at Leslie near Secunda whilst on his way to work. It is alleged that a white Toyota Yaris was spotted fleeing the scene at high speed after a number of gunshots were fired, that resulted in Simelane being fatally wounded.

Police are still requesting any person with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel John Malope at 079 154 1206 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.