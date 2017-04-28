South Africa: Arrests Secured in Murder and Houserobbery - Fochville

press release

Quick and effective investigation into the two murders and the house robbery on Renosterspruit farm, Fochville yielded results.

Officers and members of Fochville SAPS and the Westrand Cluster Trio task team worked tirelessly to ensure the arrest of two suspects. The suspects, both in their 20's, were apprehended mere hours after the incident happened. Thorough investigation also resulted in the retrieval of a pistol.

The members are still conducting investigation and more arrests are imminent.

The Westrand Cluster Commander, Major General Anna Matesi expressed management's satisfaction with this breakthrough. "These arrests again proved that the SAPS in the Westrand are serious when addressing violent crimes" she said.