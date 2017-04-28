28 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Arrests Secured in Murder and Houserobbery - Fochville

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Quick and effective investigation into the two murders and the house robbery on Renosterspruit farm, Fochville yielded results.

Officers and members of Fochville SAPS and the Westrand Cluster Trio task team worked tirelessly to ensure the arrest of two suspects. The suspects, both in their 20's, were apprehended mere hours after the incident happened. Thorough investigation also resulted in the retrieval of a pistol.

The members are still conducting investigation and more arrests are imminent.

The Westrand Cluster Commander, Major General Anna Matesi expressed management's satisfaction with this breakthrough. "These arrests again proved that the SAPS in the Westrand are serious when addressing violent crimes" she said.

South Africa

President Jacob Zuma Signs Fica Bill Into Law

President Jacob Zuma has signed the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (FICA) bill into law. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.