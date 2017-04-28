Nigeria: Babachir/Oke - Osinbajo Panel Resumes Sitting

The presidential panel probing the allegations of violations of law and due process against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East resumed work today.

The three-man panel, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of N$43.4 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at a residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The National Intelligence Agency had made a claim to the fund after which President Muhammadu Buhari suspended him.

A Senate Committee on the Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East had found Babachir culpable of his alleged complicity in a N200m grass-cutting contract to clear "invasive plant species" in Yobe State.