Nigeria: DSS Arrests Seven Suspected Kidnappers in Sokoto

Sokoto — The Department of State Services (DSS), Sokoto Command, Friday paraded seven suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction of one Nasiru Aliyu Maigoro of Tolaka village in Goronyo Local Government area of Sokoto State.

The state Director of the DSS, Alhaji Tijjani Kafa, said the suspected kidnappers reportedly abducted Maigoro at his family's residence and took him to Zangon Arab village in Sabon birni Local Government council on February 24.

He disclosed that Maigoro was later released by his abductors after the family had paid a ransom of N1 million.

"The kidnappers took the child to Zangon Arab, a very remote village close to Niger Republic. It is a very difficult terrain and most of the inhabitants of the area are criminals.

"In fact, they demanded N10 million from the family of the victim but later collected N1 million and shared it among themselves," he said.