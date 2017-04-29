29 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: I Stopped Government Taskforce From Seizing My Car - Akua Donkor

By Jeffrey Darko

Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she resisted an attempt by government taskforce to seize her vehicle.

According to her, some people approached her a month ago to seize her 4×4 Pajero with registration number GT 6028 - 16 but she put up a fierce resistance.

Ex-ministers who served under former president John Mahama who have state vehicles in their possession have been asked by the Akufo Addo led-government to return the cars.

There have been chaotic seizures of vehicles from former government appointees by persons acting on behalf of the government.

The task force is composed of officials from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), the Bureau of National Investigations, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Office of the President.

It is unclear why the Taskforce allegedly attempted to seize Akua Donkor's car, but it would be recalled that the latter who was a strong supporter of then President Mahama in the runup to the 2016 election, revealed last year that then President Mahama gave her two Mitsubishi Pajero vehicles and a house.

Akua Donkor claimed the ex President gave her the items after flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom took his Tundra vehicle from her.

But she later retracted and claimed she made those claims earlier to spite Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom.

Madam Akua Donkor speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM's Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman said she handed over her car's documents for verification and the task force didn't find anything that indicated the vehicle belongs to the state.

"What annoys me is that I've never been a Minister, MP nor DCE before, these are the people who use state vehicles so why should I be harrased. If I single handedly founded my party and continue to fund it why can't I buy this car they suspect belongs to the state. I can buy 10 of this car, running a party in Ghana is not an easy task at all. I paid for my travels to Italy, America and other countries so why can't I buy this car," she fumed.

