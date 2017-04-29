29 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kidnappers On the Prowl in Sokoto, SSS Warns Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

The Sokoto State Command of the State Security Service, SSS, has alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers.

The Director of SSS in the state, Tijjani Kafa, who made the announcement on Friday in Sokoto, said that kidnappers were on the prowl at Goronyo, Isa and Sabon Birnin axis of the state.

He advised residents to monitor the movement of suspicious characters around their children and wards.

Mr. Kafa paraded some kidnappers arrested by the SSS at Zango Arab Village in Sabon Birnin on April 19.

He said that the agency captured the leader of the kidnappers, named Ana Zua, in Sabon Birni along with Ibrahim Jikan Maye, whose car was used for kidnapping one Sule Gagu, a health worker in the state.

The security chief named other suspected kidnappers, who were captured as Tukur Taloka, Sahabi Musa, Abdullahi Boka and Isa Aliyu, whom he said hailed from Taloka Village in Sabon Birni.

According to him, a relation of the kidnapped victim, connived with the gang to kidnap one Nasir Bello and extorted one million naira from his family.

The director said that investigation was going on and that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

(NAN)

Nigeria

NAF Fighter Jets Destroys Insurgents Artillery in Sambisa

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.