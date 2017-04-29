Cameroon: Ex-Servicemen, War Victims - China Donates Office, Agricultural Tools

The FCFA 10 million goods from the Chinese government were handed over to the beneficiaries on April 25, 2017 in Yaounde.

The People's Republic of China has offered agricultural tools and office equipment to Ex-Servicemen and War Victims. The materials were handed over to the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, Koumpa Issa by the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wei Wenhua on April 25, 2017 in Yaounde. The materials comprising of cutlasses, hoes, sprayers, watering cans, rain boats, wheel barrows, trucks, dig axe, artisanal oil milling machine, six computers and two printers are worth FCFA 10 million. Speaking at the event, the Secretary of State in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, Koumpa Issa just like the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, saluted the excellent cooperation ties that exist between both countries.

Koumpa Issa pointed out that the donation which is the first of its kind is a response to the general call for Ex-Servicemen to be shown attention, care and inserted into the society reason why the President of the Republic created a secretariat to cater for them. Military cooperation between Cameroon and China, he said, does not only limit to training and donation of military equipment but has also extended to agricultural materials to ex-servicemen in order to improve on their wellbeing and capacities as a supplementary effort towards assisting Cameroon attain emergence. The computers, Koumpa Issa reiterated, will be used to update the database of the ex-servicemen and war victims as a census to that effect is currently on. Ambassador Wei Wenhua hailed Cameroonian armed forces for their brilliant performance in the fight against terrorism, piracy and other crimes. The Ex-servicemen are yesterday's heroes that cannot be neglected. The Chinese diplomat hopes that cooperation in the area of Ex-servicemen will be reinforced to further deepen Sino-Cameroon relations.