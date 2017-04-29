Cameroon: Labour Day Is Around

The 131st International edition of the feast for workers will be celebrated on Monday.

Cameroon will join the international community to celebrate the 131st Labour Day on May 1, 2017 under the theme; "Social Dialogue, Economic Growth and National Cohesion". The day has been kept aside to finish the struggle as well as to promote the requirement of eight-hour work day. Before the event, working conditions of labourers were very severe in Cameroon, just like in other countries and working hours last from 10 to 16 hours a day even in unsafe conditions. Deaths, injuries and other dreadful conditions of workers were very common at workplaces during the 1860's and workers were very agitated throughout the workday.

The rising death of workers (men, women and children) in many industries, caused employees to raise their voices for safety by asking for a decrease in working hours and improvement in working conditions. After the Haymarket Massacre during which workers sacrificed their lives during a strike and lots of efforts made by workers and socialists, eight-hours were declared as the legal time for workers in the national convention at Chicago in 1884 by the American Federation of Labour. Today, workers are celebrating eight-hours of decent work conditions; commemorating the event of Haymarket Massacre as well as promoting their social and economic achievements. It is true everybody loves to spend time on their hobbies, which could be love for shopping, diving, going to the cinema amongst others.

They probably spend a large part of their lives figuring out how to do it more often. However, in order to have the money to do what one loves to do, one has to work. There are some lucky people who love their jobs regardless of how much they earn and there are those who love their jobs but are forced to work under precarious conditions. No matter the little job people do, it is necessary and valuable to the society from garbage man, to nurse, teacher and policeman amongst others. That is why workers from all the nooks and crannies in the country will come together on Monday, May 1, 2017 to celebrate the International Workers' Day together because they all build the society, making it a better and safer place with each passing year. It will be a day to celebrate the work of the everyday man, who at times feels a bit underappreciated by their employers or society. It is an official holiday all over the world to celebrate the accomplishments of workers through parties, workshops and a workers' march past through which workers brandish banners with meaningful messages relating to their work spheres.