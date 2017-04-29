Namibia: Namas Kicks Off On a Mild Note

Hosted for the first time at Walvis Bay, the Namibia Annual Music Awards industry awards took off to a relaxed start on Friday night.

Although the venue meant to cater for 600 people, a smaller crowd showed up to the event, which can be explained by the invite-only policy. The audience on social media was more engaging rather than the physical audience.

Priscilla Dessert Queen opened the event with some sultry dance moves before we were served with a main dish of award winners.

Some artists took home two awards each, namely Sally Boss Madam, Maranatha and Bradley Anthony.

Sally Boss Madam, who scooped Radio Song of the Year and Best Single, was overwhelmed with joy when The Namibian spoke to her after the event. "I feel really blessed and awesome. I was caught off-guard as I didn't really expect to win," she said.

To her legions of fans, she had this to say: "To my fans, they have always been with me and I knew that they were not gonna disappoint me".

Gospel singer Maranatha, who won Best Gospel and Best Live Performance, was equally ecstatic. "I thank the Lord Jesus Christ. My fans can expect a lot more performances from me and a lot more gospel music, that's where my heart is," she said.

The evening was hosted by Joe Mulisa and El-Shaddai Aluteni at the !Nara Namib Industrial Logistics Estate building.