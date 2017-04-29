Nigeria: My Father and I Were Two Worlds Apart - - Dr Sid

interview

Until his demise few years back, not many knew that Dr Sid, born Sidney Onoriode Esiri is the son of legendary actor, Justus Esiri. The reason is not far-fetched. Dr Sid wanted to create his own unique identity that is not incubated by his father's larger than life image. He delved into music to achieve his dream after training as a Dentist. Even though his dad did not welcome the idea of him going into music initially, he was bent on building his own brand outside of his dad's. And today, Dr. Sid is not only a big brand to reckon with, in the Nigerian music industry,but also, he's one of the powerhouses of the reputable Mavin Records owned by Don Jazzy. He shares the story of how he struggled to build his own brand, declaring, however, that he's not planning to step into his father's shoes any time soon.

How were you able to create your own brand successfully without the influence of your late father?

It's the grace of God. Honestly, I have achieved a lot as an artiste without the influence of my father. His hard work and accomplishments were enough reasons for me to be successful in my musical career.

While growing up, what was it like being the son of Justus Esiri?

My father was a very strict man, but very hard working. He was a man who believed that you got as much as you put in. He was a perfectionist and one who wanted everybody around him to be the best they could be. That' the kind of man he was. He was hard, he was loving,he was famous and principled. If you did anything wrong, he would be angry with you and at the same time, he would give you an opportunity to express yourself.

Did he object to your decision to go into music?

Definitely, he hesitated. But he understood the ups and downs of life. Honestly, caring for his son, he was worried about the downs than the ups. He told me, he didn't like this idea of going into music. But I think he said that to test how I was prepared to take my destiny into my own hands. But later, he saw the series of efforts I put in and he decided to give me his full support. He was one of my biggest fans before he passed on.

How did the idea of going into music come to you?

I used to dance for a dance group way back in school. Later, I started doing choreography for the group and stage management before I started singing. I released my first single in 1998, after I graduated from the university. I have come a long way, and that's one of the good things that have happened to me in the industry.

Did your father's fame and influence affect your social life while growing up?

Not that I noticed. I have always lived a very quiet life. That's why this so called celebrity thing doesn't really affect me because ever since I was a child, I have always remained Justus Esiri's son; The Village Headmaster's son. It's something I have always been used to all my life. I grew up with it.

Many people thought your hit song, "Pop Champagne" featuring D'banj actually announced your presence in the industry?

My first single,"Something About You" announced me and not "Pop Champagne. But "Pop Champagne was a great song as well. I even performed the song last night(last weekend).

What informs your kind of music?

Sometimes,it's life experiences, emotions at a particular point in time. Different things can inspire different songs.

But there is something about your hit song, "Surulere" that is peculiar to you?

It's a point in my life where I have been in the industry for so long. Certain things went wrong and certain things happened. It's just a song that describes my journey into the world of showbiz. It inspires you to push and keep working harder. You have to be patience and at the same time, work hard in order to get what you want. So, it was a point I was trying to make headway. But fortunately, I have had wonderful people around me like eLdee, Don Jazzy and many others.

What's your take on the idea of collabo that is currently the in thing in the music industry?

It is a normal thing in music. Artistes collaborate for different reasons. I think collaborations are good, we get into new market and share it together. It also brings artistes together as well as breaks cultural boundaries.

Can you recall that particular moment in your career where you think you have come of age in the industry?

My new single is called, "Up Something,"meaning that I am still growing. I don't see myself as an artiste who has made it. I always tell myself I am like an up and coming artiste. I am constantly moving and evolving and growing as the industry is growing too. I am an artiste on the move. I don't think I have made it and if I do, there is nothing again to challenge me.

What would you say has changed about you since you joined Mavin Records?

Mavin is a family. I have been with Don Jazzy since the days of the defunct Mo' Hits. Nothing has really changed about me. De Prince has been there, so also Tiwa Savage. New acts like Kerode Bello, Iyanya among others are there. We are one big family. There is nothing wrong with our relationship. I have had an awesome relationship with Don Jazzy.

Are you not thinking of setting up your own record label?

I am the President of Mavin Films. I attended a film school,where I studied producing and directing. I provide content for the company, and also, I'm heading a production arm of the company. So, there no need for that.

Have you produced any film?

I produced a short film. I am also shooting and directing another short film. I have acted in some films as well. So, I am everywhere.

You are gradually stepping into the big shoes of your late father?

I'm not taking after my father or stepping into his shoes. My father had done his bit, I am building my own brand.