Gambia: Senegal-Gambia to Meet, Discuss Issues Affecting Them

Public and Private sectors institutions from the Gambia and Senegal are expected to converge at the Senegalese capital, Dakar to discuss issues affecting the two countries.

Saikou B. Jarjue, Director of Finance and Administration, Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat (PSSG) said the forum is meant to take Gambian companies to Dakar for a business networking for them to interact on issues affecting both countries. He noted that they want the people to take ownership of their issues and come up with recommendations from the discussion which will be presented to both governments

The Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat (PSSG) will be organizing the first edition of a two day Networking Forum for both the public and private sector institutions within Senegal and The Gambia. The theme of the forum is "bringing the people of Senegambia in a single interactive business platform" to be held in Dakar, Senegal from Wednesday 24th to Thursday 25th May 2017.

Jarjue stated that their responsibility as a secretariat is to harmonise policies, protocols and cooperation signed between the Republic of the Gambia and Senegal. He said they have realised that there are many protocols signed between the two countries but have not been implemented. This he went on, is among the issues that they will be discussing and see what they can do about it and they will advise the two governments accordingly. He urged the people to participate for their own benefit. All business entities in The Gambia who are interested in investing or forging partnership in Senegal are invited to attend and on time.

On why the secretariat was silent on all the misunderstandings that were going on between the two countries among which are border closures, Jarjue said it was not that the office was dormant but that they are not allowed to be involved in politics. He quickly added that his office spearheaded the whole meeting until it was resolved. According to him, the role they play is to make sure that both governments discuss eye to eye in resolving issues.