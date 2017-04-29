28 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegal-Gambia to Meet, Discuss Issues Affecting Them

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amie Sanneh

Public and Private sectors institutions from the Gambia and Senegal are expected to converge at the Senegalese capital, Dakar to discuss issues affecting the two countries.

Saikou B. Jarjue, Director of Finance and Administration, Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat (PSSG) said the forum is meant to take Gambian companies to Dakar for a business networking for them to interact on issues affecting both countries. He noted that they want the people to take ownership of their issues and come up with recommendations from the discussion which will be presented to both governments

The Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat (PSSG) will be organizing the first edition of a two day Networking Forum for both the public and private sector institutions within Senegal and The Gambia. The theme of the forum is "bringing the people of Senegambia in a single interactive business platform" to be held in Dakar, Senegal from Wednesday 24th to Thursday 25th May 2017.

Jarjue stated that their responsibility as a secretariat is to harmonise policies, protocols and cooperation signed between the Republic of the Gambia and Senegal. He said they have realised that there are many protocols signed between the two countries but have not been implemented. This he went on, is among the issues that they will be discussing and see what they can do about it and they will advise the two governments accordingly. He urged the people to participate for their own benefit. All business entities in The Gambia who are interested in investing or forging partnership in Senegal are invited to attend and on time.

On why the secretariat was silent on all the misunderstandings that were going on between the two countries among which are border closures, Jarjue said it was not that the office was dormant but that they are not allowed to be involved in politics. He quickly added that his office spearheaded the whole meeting until it was resolved. According to him, the role they play is to make sure that both governments discuss eye to eye in resolving issues.

Gambia

Gambia's Barrow Meets Sirleaf

Liberia's President and Chair of regional bloc ECOWAS Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has received the Gambia's President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.