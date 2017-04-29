Gambia: Which Parties Constitute the Minority in the National Assembly?

WHICH PARTIES CONSTITUTE THE MINORITY IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?

Many questions are being asked by the electorate. The National Assembly members should give clear answers. During the National Assembly campaign some parties told the electorate that they had national assembly candidates who were contesting as coalition candidates. Other parties claimed that the coalition covered the executive but when it came to the national assembly parties contested on their own tickets.

Interestingly enough, the majority leader was selected from the camp of the UDP, thus separating the party from the rest of the parties who are members of the coalition. Secondly, the NRP that considers itself a member of the coalition also put up a candidate to contest the position of minority leader against the GDC and APRC candidates. The NRP candidate succeeded in being minority leader. The majority also participated in electing the minority leader.

The nation needs an explanation on how such an absurd procedure was adopted. Foroyaa will get an explanation from the national assembly members.

However it should be clear that there is no coalition when it comes to seats in the national assembly. A new coalition has to be built either on the basis of partisan interest or national interest. The future will tell which interest will prevail in the national assembly.