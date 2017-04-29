Gambia: Hotel Receptionist Seeks Overseas Treatment

Sarjo Barjo, a 33 year old Hotel Receptionist seeks urgent overseas treatment on a diagnosed Skin disease, Dermatitis.

According to his medical report from Serrekunda Hospital, Kanifing East Layout, he has 7 years history of intermitted generalized scaly lesions. He also has itchy associated wild pain on areas of desquamation no know aggravating factor. Not associated with fever, no loss of appetite.

Mr. Barjo, who was almost in tears while explaining his ordeal at the hospital, said he visited skin clinics such as Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) etc on several occasions due to the same symptoms, but he said the symptoms recour despite receiving treatments.

"I even went to Senegal to seek solution to my sickness but it was also not fruitful," said the father of two children. He continued that he feels pain all over his body and that tremendously affects his work and restrict his daily movements.

Wife to the patient, Mariama Touray expressed her concern about her husband's condition. "As the breadwinner of the family, my husband has missed going to work thus we find it very difficult to obtain fish money and other precious family needs because of his condition". The wife said.

Presently there is no Dermatologist Specialist in The Gambia therefore they are appealing for assistance from the government, Good Samaritans, individuals and philanthropic organizations to enable him to travel overseas for treatment.

For any assistance, Sarjo can be contacted on 6413410/7006632 or the wife on 6898377.