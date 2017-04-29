Egypt Won't Embrace Forces Destabilizing Ethiopia - Spokesperson

Egypt vowed to deny safe havens to any destructive force that wish to see a weak and fragile Ethiopia.

In his weekly briefing Wednesday, Spokesperson Meles Alem indicated that the discussions between Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as well as with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have brought about tangible results in terms of cooperating to fight terrorism.

Dr. Workneh highlighted the damage the past unrest inflicted both on human lives and property to the president as well as the foreign minister.

He also told the two officials that forces which Ethiopia declared terrorist were behind the unrest.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Sameh Shoukry also affirmed that Egypt would no longer embrace such terrorists that operate under the guise of opposition, Meles stated.

Dr. Workneh also delivered Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn's letter to the president.

In his message, Prime Minister Hailemariam stressed the role frequent exchange visits and consultations would play in bolstering the two countries relations.

Concerning Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the spokesperson said understanding has been created on the positive outcomes of the Dam to Nile lower riparian countries underscoring the need for consolidating the Tripartite National dialogue.

Stating Dr. Workneh's visit to Egypt as fruitful, the spokesperson noted that both sides also said the generation has got historic opportunity to open a new chapter of promoting mutual cooperation.

Both parties expressed desire to enhance the two countries age-long people-to-people relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, Meles noted.