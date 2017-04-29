Uganda: Fake Surgeon Flees After Killing His Patient With Knife

Alebtong — Police in Alebtong District are hunting for a fake surgeon suspected to have killed a patient in what is believed to be a failed operation.

The suspect, who the police said has been masquerading as a medical surgeon, allegedly cut off the victim's breast with a kitchen knife, leading to her death.

The Alebtong District police commander, Mr Godfrey Bagonza, has identified the deceased as Ms Stella Aluga, 27.

It is reported that the woman went to a private clinic seeking treatment about a painful swelling on her left breast last Saturday.

The suspect currently on the run then diagnosed her with a breast tumour, which he said needed an operation.

He then asked his client to pay Shs200,000 for the operation but since she had no money, the woman returned home and sold some of her household items to raise the funds.

The DPC said the victim then went back with the money on Tuesday ready for the operation.

"And after paying the money, [the suspect] reportedly picked a kitchen knife and started cutting the victim's breast in an attempt to remove the tumour. She bled and died hours later after being rushed to Alebtong health centre IV," Mr Bagonza said.

The DPC said the police detectives recovered the knife which was used in the failed operation.

"Sensing danger, [the suspect] took off and he is still in hiding but we are searching for him and when he is arrested, he will be charged with murder," Mr Bagonza told this newspaper on Thursday.

The DPC said a postmortem was carried out on the body and it was found out that the deceased died due to excessive bleeding after her breast tissues were cut off.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is a Senior Four drop-out, and this is the second time in less than a week we have found a Senior Four drop-out operating a medical facility," he said.

Last week, police in Alebtong and officials from National Drug Authority arrested one man who was allegedly found selling classified drugs at Aloi market.

The DPC cautioned the public against getting medication from unqualified personnel.

"Anybody who is not feeling well should go to a government health facility near them where they can be examined and given the right prescriptions," he appealed.