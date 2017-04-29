29 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NSCDC Sweeps Armed Forces, Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has won the maiden Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship 2017.

The agency won in both male and female categories of the championship held today in Abuja, defeating the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy among other paramilitary agencies including the Nigerian Police Force.

Its representative in the male event, Gideon Goyet, a Corporal Assistant 3,emerged winner in the marathon that covers 21 kilometres with a starting point from National Stadium Roundabout and culminated at the Mogadishu Cantonment.

The 24 year old from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State emerged at the finishing point of the event, in one hour, five minutes.

In similar circumstance, 23-year old Deborah Pam, from Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State , also a Corporal Assistant from the service, came first in the female category, beating representatives of military and other paramilitary agencies that participated in the one-day event.

Also, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps came second in the male category. Its 23 years old Emmanuel Pam, also from Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State won the second position . Pam is a Corporal Assistant 2 of the Civil Defence.

The Nigerian Police representative, Kefas Williams emerged third winner in the male event of the championship that participants were only drawn from the military and paramilitary services.

The Civil Defence's Njoku Genevieve from Imo North came second while Dinatu Dung from Plateau State, also from the Civil Defence won the third place in the female category of the event.

Nigeria

NAF Fighter Jets Destroys Insurgents Artillery in Sambisa

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.