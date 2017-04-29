Nigeria: What I Will Reveal About Jonathan in My Forthcoming Book - Bola Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Friday, said he would publish a book detailing how the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by the opposition APC.

The APC National Leader spoke at the launch of "Against the run of Play", a book written by Olusegun Adeniyi, spokesperson to former President Umar Yar'adua, in Lagos.

Political analysts beleive Mr. Tinubu played a crucial role in the 2015 general elections, leading to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the event Friday, Mr. Tinubu, who spoke through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, disclosed that he would soon reveal how the APC merger culminated in the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

"Asiwaju is also working on his own book to tell his account of what transpired," Mr. Rahman said.

"To tell how he was able to mould the APC to the extent that it was able to unseat an incumbent president for the first time in the history of our contemporary politics."

Commenting on the controversial vice-presidential slot, Mr. Rahman said he made a good choice by picking Yemi Osinbajo.

"That nomination (of Mr. Osinbajo) has been a very good choice from all the wonderful things the vice-president has been doing," he said.

There had been reports in the newspapers that Mr. Tinubu, according to the book, accused some leading figures in the APC to have worked against his emergence as Mr. Buhari's running mate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, featured prominently in the names allegedly mentioned by the APC stalwart.

Reacting to the reports, Mr. Rahman said Mr. Tinubu was serially quoted out of context in the newspaper reports, adding that readers should carefully read through his principal's submission in the book.

"The account of what transpired as told by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the book and as presented in some newspapers is not about him losing the vice-presidency and the eventual vice-president (Yemi Osinbajo) emerging, as the reviewer has put it," he said.

Commenting further, he said, "Asiwaju spoke in greater context in that book, and when people are making comments, they should speak with the context in which he spoke.

"If they are saying that Asiwaju lost the vice-presidency and that a vice-president emerged, where did he emerge from? Who nominated the vice-president?

"I'd like to say that even the vice-president has said on some occasions that a certain political leader from the south-west nominated him for the job and we all know who that is," Mr. Rahman said.