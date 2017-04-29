Cameroon: Acefa - About Fcfa 175 Million Shared to Farmers

The government support seeks to enhance the rearing of pigs, birds, chicken, goats and sheep, among others

Eighteen farmers have received financial assistance to enhance production and productivity through the Programme for the Improvement of the Competitiveness of Family Agropastoral Farms (ACEFA) by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. Beneficiaries were members of producer's organisations such as Common Initiative Groups, unions, cooperatives and federations.

The signed bank checks handed to each of them in Douala Wednesday, April 26, grant them access to funds to intensify and modernise their agricultural production system and enhance the family farmers' income. ACEFA National Coordinator, Dr. Moumini Bouba, cautioned the 18 beneficiaries (family farmers) who received a total of almost FCFA 175 million that the support entails their participation to the financing of their projects by a cash contribution. Dr. Moumini Bouba, who was speaking in Mboppi during a ceremony to hand over the checks at the Littoral Delegation of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries.

He stressed that thorough follow-up will be made during the execution to ensure that the money is being put into effective use and on the specified projects. Withdrawals of the money and transfer into their various accounts were advised within 48 hours with proof of the veracity of the transaction made by a presentation of receipts to group members, without which the financial support will be withdrawn. ACEFA, which is in its second phase, according to the Littoral Delegate of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr. René Saleu, aims to boost agricultural production and make it profitable and competitive by providing supportive counselling to 25 per cent of the Cameroonian family farms, finance more than 5,380 producers organisations projects that can generate at least 20,000 jobs. Cameroon has more than one million agro pastoral family farms.