Nigeria: Funke Egbemode, Others, Elected Nge Officers

Funke Egbemode, managing director/editor-in-chief, New Telegraph Newspaper has been re-elected as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Mrs. Egbemode won her position unopposed at the Guild"s Biennial Convention in Lagos on Saturday.

Other officers who were returned unopposed are Frederick Fabor, Vice President, East; Hajiya Sani Vice President North and Victoria Ibanga, General Secretary.

Suleiman Gaya emerged the Deputy President.

Other officers elected are Mustapha Isah, Vice President, West; Ray Echebiri, Treasurer; and Mary Atologbe, assistant secretary.

Ibrahim Mammaga of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and his Leadership Newspaper counterpart, Catherine Agbo emerged Standing Committee members for the north.

Steve Nwosu, Steve Osuji and Austin Elewodalu were elected as Standing Committee members for the West while Juliet Njiowhor and Ikpong Udom won as Standing Comiitee members for the East.

The election committee led by veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu, supervised the hitch-free exercise and declared the officers winners.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Egbemode said she would work hard to effect positive changes in the Guild in two years.

"I regard this election as an investment and I will ensure that this confidence is treated with respect.

"I am truly humbled, lucky because of the numbers of editors that decided that one person is good and nobody should run against me," she said.

The President assured that she would not disappoint her colleagues because they gave her an uncommon trust. (NAN)