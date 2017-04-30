30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bus Hits Debris, Three Hurt On Narok-Maimahiu Road

By George Sayagie

Three people were seriously injured after a bus they were travelling in hit debris deposited on a section of Narok-Maimahiu road by flash floods on Sunday morning.

The area has been experiencing heavy rains in the last two days.

According to Narok police boss Phillip Kipkurui, on Saturday night, tens of motorists travelling to Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Nyanza and western Kenya were delayed for hours as the floods rendered the highway impassable near Suswa trading centre.

"We call on motorists to be careful when approaching this area, there are heavy rains at the moment," said the OCPD.

