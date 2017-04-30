Kenya: Jubilee Holds Primaries in Makueni for Ward Reps

Jubilee Party will conduct primaries to pick its candidates in four Wards in Makueni County.

By 8am, voting had not started as the voting materials were yet to arrive in polling centres.

It is not clear whether the party will conduct nominations for Kilome Constituency seat as expected as local officials have kept silent about it.

The incumbent, Regina Ndambuki, maintains that she won't be subjected to the primaries as had been agreed when she defected from Wiper Democratic Movement.

Her rival David Kamzee says the will of Jubilee supporters in the area should be respected and that they should be given an opportunity to pick their preferred candidate.