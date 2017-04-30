30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Holds Primaries in Makueni for Ward Reps

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Maundu

Jubilee Party will conduct primaries to pick its candidates in four Wards in Makueni County.

By 8am, voting had not started as the voting materials were yet to arrive in polling centres.

It is not clear whether the party will conduct nominations for Kilome Constituency seat as expected as local officials have kept silent about it.

The incumbent, Regina Ndambuki, maintains that she won't be subjected to the primaries as had been agreed when she defected from Wiper Democratic Movement.

Her rival David Kamzee says the will of Jubilee supporters in the area should be respected and that they should be given an opportunity to pick their preferred candidate.

Kenya

Go-Slow By Ferry Workers Causes Heavy Traffic Jam

Some Kenya Ferry Services employees staged a go-slow paralysing ferry operations at the busy Likoni channel on Saturday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.