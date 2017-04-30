Kenya: Time for Raila Party to Pick Its Candidates for Nairobi

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations kick off in Nairobi on Sunday with fireworks expected at the constituency and ward levels after Governor Evans Kidero was given direct ticket since he did not have a challenger.

Senate aspirant Gabriel Bukachi will also seat pretty as he waits to take on Jubilee's Johnson Sakaja after he sailed through unopposed.

But it is in Kibra where the incumbent Ken Okoth will be battling it out with former head of Raila Odinga presidential campaign secretariat Eliud Owalo and Mr Martin Okoth that has attracted immense attention.

Kenyans have been following the constituency keenly especially because Ms Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of the opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga had expressed interest in the seat only to pull out last week due to ill health.

The firebrand Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati will equally be fending off a strong challenge from former councillor Elphas Nganyi and Mr Albert Ekodo.

TITANIC BATTLE

In Lang'ata, a constituency that Jubilee has vowed to win through Mr Nixon Korir, the incumbent Joash Olum is in a titanic battle with seven other aspirants who have vowed to dislodge him from the seat. Mr Ahmed Papa, Mr Jared Omolo, Mr Musaari Syongoh, Mr Alex Otieno and Ms Violet Okinda are some of the competitors.

Mr Irshad Sumra, the current Embakasi South lawmaker is also hoping to win the party's ticket against the county Assembly deputy speaker Kennedy Ngondi.

In Embakasi East Mr Babu Owino, the controversial former student leader at the University of Nairobi is battling it out with a host of others such as Mr Francis Wekesa, Mr George Bhutto and Mr Philip Bosire among others.

Former Makadara Reuben Ndolo is also hoping to make a comeback against the ODM county chairman and former city mayor George Aladwa.

Ruaraka's Tom Kajwang' may also have it easy after nominated senator Elizabeth Ongoro was stripped of party membership following accusations she orchestrated violence against her opponents.

NOT SCARED

Westlands' Tim Wanyonyi and Dagoretti South's Fredrick Oduory Wandera have no opponents.

Meanwhile, Dr Kidero, left, has exuded confidence he will trounce Jubilee's Mike Sonko in the August 8 General Election.

Dr Kidero, who was speaking at Industrial Area Prison SDA church on Saturday, said he was not scared of the senator and was looking forward to facing him in the August polls.

Mr Sonko defeated his rival Peter Kenneth in the Jubilee primaries on Thursday garnering 138,185 votes against Kenneth's 62,504 to clinch the ruling party's ticket.Dr Kidero called on aspirants in Nairobi to conduct peaceful campaigns.