Tanzania: JPM Kick Starts Kilimanjaro Visit, to Grace May Day Celebrations

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has started a three-day tour of Kilimanjaro Region that will see him being the guest of honour during May Day celebrations, tomorrow.

The Head of State arrived at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) yesterday and was welcomed by Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa who arrived earlier on the same day.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Saidi Meki Sadiki, joined other dignitaries to receive the President. This is the first official visit by Dr Magufuli since he was elected to the highest office in 2015, while May Day celebrations, at national level, will be held at Moshi Co-operative University (MoCU) in Moshi Municipality.

On his way from KIA to the State Lodge, President Magufuli got time to greet and speak to citizens at Kwa Sadala Village in Hai District, where he thanked them for electing him to office and reiterated that he was committed to accomplish his pledges.

Dr Magufuli was happy to meet many people who had come out to greet him, including leaders and members of opposition parties and said he was committed to serve all regardless of their party affiliations.

"There is that road from Kwa Sadala to Masama, it will be completed to tarmac level. I know the work is going on; we are still at the area near the bridge.

I know, I make follow ups because I promised you," said the President amid applause from the citizens. When asked about power connection to the village, the President said he knows even other villages near it were not connected to power and tasked the RC, Hai District Commissioner (DC), Mr Gelasius Byakanwa, to initiate power connection process forthwith and ensure by the end of the year houses will have started getting connected.

On citizens' request for a secondary school and grant for Kwa Sadala Market, President Magufuli said it is all down to Hai District Council to manage such things and unfortunately the council was not under his party.

Addressing complaints of small traders being taxed at the market, President Magufuli ordered that to stop with immediate effect, referring to those who operate under small scale, such as those who sell vegetables, one or two bunches of bananas, etc.

"It is quite possible that the councillor and chairman of the council you elected are there when tax is imposed on small traders. You grow the banana on your own, you grow vegetables and when you bring a bunch or two and little spinach you are slapped with tax.

I have ordered for this to stop many days. I do not know why it is that way here," said the President.

He tasked the Hai District Executive Director's office to ensure such taxes are no longer charged; instead they should go for large-scale businesspersons or those who bring a lot of commodities to the market. He said that he does not like people, be they from CCM, Chadema or CUF to suffer, but warned that they should work hard.

He also promised to make a follow-up of how funds set for road construction in Bomang'ombe town, Hai District were used, as he smelled a rat in the project. Speaking at Bomang'ombe, the headquarters of Hai District, President Magufuli said he will send the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene, to dig out where the more than 1.3bn/- went. "We did set aside funds for construction of a five-kilometre tarmac road, I wonder where the money is.

I will send the minister ... and then I will give my directives on what follows," said the President. He was speaking with citizens at Sanya Junction, Hai District on his way from KIA to Moshi Municipality after citizens asked him to listen to their grievances.

Earlier on, Hai District Council Chairperson, Ms Helga Mchomvu, asked about the implementation of President Magufuli's pledge on road construction that measures 12.5 kilometres, saying there were uncompleted areas, such as bridges.

Ms Mchomvu said some 1.3bn/- were said to be set aside in the financial year 2016/17, but until yesterday it was only 350m/- that had been disbursed to the district for the work. President Magufuli said he knows that Hai District is faced with some challenges, including disputes on plantations as well as land and that he will send cabinet ministers for respective issues so that they are sorted out.

"I want to promise you that I am for all Tanzanians. Let us stick to our unity, safeguard peace of the country and work, because even the holy scriptures say he who does not work has no right to food ... it is raining let us grow crops.

There is no single Tanzanian who could eat a political party; Tanzanians need development, roads, hospitals packed with drugs, electricity, industries so that people get work. We are together to build our country," he said.