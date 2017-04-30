Tanzania: Villagers Get Reliable Water Supply

Tanesco boosts Kibaha cleaning exercise drive Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan helps Mabama villager to carry a bucket of water to symbolise the launch of a water project in Tabora Region, yesterday. (Photo by VPO)

THE Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday launched a large scale water project that will benefit 42,000 residents of seven districts in Tabora Region.

The Project worth 28bn/- has been implemented by Japanese government through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with Tanzanian government.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the VP said the project is meant to ensure that Tabora residents have access to clean and safe water thus ending water woes in the region. She insisted that the government recognises the importance of making the service accessible to all citizens.

The state will continue taking various actions to ensure that critical water problems in various areas are addressed. Commenting on poor implementation of some water projects, the VP warned that the government will not tolerate a civil servant or contractor who will implement the projects below standard.

Ms Hassan said the government in collaboration with various donors have been providing lots of funds for development projects especially water projects but, some government officials have been embezzling the funds. She warned that their days are numbered.

She also advised Tabora residents to maintain the project so that it can benefit them for a long time. The VP also called upon Tabora regional authorities to fight against people who degrade the environment especially in water sources as efforts towards environmental preservation. .

Minister for Water and Irrigation Eng Gerson Lwenge said that the project will serve 31 villages in seven districts of Tabora Region.

She said that the project will help to relieve the residents of water woes since the region is often affected with drought. Ms Hassan said the government will continue to put in place various strategic plans aimed at providing citizens with clean and safe water in order to improve their lives and economic activities.

For his part Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania Masaharu Yoshida said that his government has implemented the project which will benefit thousands of residents in Tabora.

He said that his country will continue to provide various forms of assistance to Tanzania basing on the government priorities for the prosperity of the nation.