30 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: As Curtain Closes On Party Primaries, ODM Puts Nairobi MP, MCA Tickets to the Vote

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement holds its primaries in Nairobi under the supervision of Deputy Party Leader Ali Hassan Joho.

The National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno has urged party members to come out in their large numbers and vote for their preferred candidate.

"We are using all the gazetted IEBC polling stations in Nairobi. We didn't merge Nairobi because of the circumstances in Nairobi and there are 330 in total so they should go to the polling stations that are gazetted, they know them; where they normally vote."

The vote is however only for the Parliamentary and County Assembly tickets given the direct nominations of Evans Kidero -- who is defending his election as Nairobi governor -- and Gabriel Chapia Bukachi for the position of Nairobi Senator.

Esther Passaris will however need to fight it out for the Nairobi Woman Representative ticket.

On Saturday, the board announced the results of its primaries in Nyanza endorsing governors Cyprian Awiti and Cornel Rasanga's wins in Homa Bay and Siaya respectively.

It also endorsed Senator Anyang' Nyong'o's win over governor Jack Ranguma in Kisumu, Gideon Ochanda's win over Oburu Odinga and Fred Ouda's win in Kisumu Central over Onyango Oloo.

