Uganda: Bushenyi Man Stabs, Kills Friends Over Gambling

Bushenyi police is holding a man accused of stabbing his friend to death after losing Shs 200,000 to gambling.

Modern Twijukye was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend, Mpira Muterane at Kyabugimbi trading center on Friday evening.

According to information obtained by URN, Muterane reportedly lured Twijukye to stake Shs 200,000 in a local betting game known as Wakareeba [spot it game], saying he would earn Shs 400,000. However, Muterane lost the bet and lost his money.

As a result, he turned his anger against his friend and stabbed him to death. Marshal Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, says angry residents attempted to lynch the suspect but he was rescued by police.

He says residents vandalized the house of Andrew Kabuzi, who helped the suspect to flee from the crime scene. Twijukye is in custody at Bushenyi Central Police Station.

This is the second murder incident in the same area in less than a week. On April 25, 2017, an 89-year-old man identified as Hezekiah Kagate, reportedly stabbed his wife 24-year-old Gladys Kembaga to death using a spear before committing suicide.

His daughter told URN that her father has been battling a mental illness and is still on treatment. She his father told her last month that he would have loved to die before their mother because he doesn't want to live her suffering.