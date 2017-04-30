30 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Bushenyi Man Stabs, Kills Friends Over Gambling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bushenyi police is holding a man accused of stabbing his friend to death after losing Shs 200,000 to gambling.

Modern Twijukye was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend, Mpira Muterane at Kyabugimbi trading center on Friday evening.

According to information obtained by URN, Muterane reportedly lured Twijukye to stake Shs 200,000 in a local betting game known as Wakareeba [spot it game], saying he would earn Shs 400,000. However, Muterane lost the bet and lost his money.

As a result, he turned his anger against his friend and stabbed him to death. Marshal Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, says angry residents attempted to lynch the suspect but he was rescued by police.

He says residents vandalized the house of Andrew Kabuzi, who helped the suspect to flee from the crime scene. Twijukye is in custody at Bushenyi Central Police Station.

This is the second murder incident in the same area in less than a week. On April 25, 2017, an 89-year-old man identified as Hezekiah Kagate, reportedly stabbed his wife 24-year-old Gladys Kembaga to death using a spear before committing suicide.

His daughter told URN that her father has been battling a mental illness and is still on treatment. She his father told her last month that he would have loved to die before their mother because he doesn't want to live her suffering.

Uganda

Thousands of Free Mosquito Nets Sold On Black Market

Thousands of treated mosquito nets that were procured the by government for free distribution to citizens across the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.