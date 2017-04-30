Ghana: NDC Mocks 'Chaos' in Govt

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has found yet another evidence giving credence to its oft-made claim of chaos in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The evidence is the upside-down flag in a picture posted by Flagstaff House, the seat of government, during the short visit of Gambian leader Adama Barrow to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The flag, hoisted just behind the Ghanaian president, had the green on top of the gold and red instead of the red, gold and green layout.

That the Ghana flag is turned upside down is yet another manifestation of the chaos in government pic.twitter.com/X52WmktKbs

While some condemned the seeming disrespect for the national flag, others questioned the significance of such a criticism to national development.

@OfficialNDCGh very disaster at flagstaff house,there is no security sense & monitoring at all,I can't believed it

Is a serious offense

One of those who not amused about NDC's tweet produced an old picture of former president John Dramani Mahama seated in front of a similar wrongly hoisted flag.

