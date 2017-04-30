30 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: NDC Mocks 'Chaos' in Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Ayitey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has found yet another evidence giving credence to its oft-made claim of chaos in the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The evidence is the upside-down flag in a picture posted by Flagstaff House, the seat of government, during the short visit of Gambian leader Adama Barrow to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The flag, hoisted just behind the Ghanaian president, had the green on top of the gold and red instead of the red, gold and green layout.

That the Ghana flag is turned upside down is yet another manifestation of the chaos in government pic.twitter.com/X52WmktKbs

While some condemned the seeming disrespect for the national flag, others questioned the significance of such a criticism to national development.

@OfficialNDCGh very disaster at flagstaff house,there is no security sense & monitoring at all,I can't believed it

Is a serious offense

One of those who not amused about NDC's tweet produced an old picture of former president John Dramani Mahama seated in front of a similar wrongly hoisted flag.

Related: 'Stone Age' RCC Attack Intolerable - Analyst

Ghana

I Stopped Government Taskforce From Seizing My Car - Akua Donkor

Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she resisted an attempt by government taskforce… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.