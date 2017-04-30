Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has said corruption is strangling the country's progress and that it was a national emergency.

The Chief Justice made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the two-day National Anti-Corruption Conference in Lilongwe.

"Corruption is a disease that is quickly strangling our governance agenda to death," said Nyirenda.

"And how do you manage a disease that is an emergency? We must realise that cases of corruption are emergencies that deserve to be dealt with aggressively and expeditiously. This is not to say we will relegate the other cases in the system," added Nyirenda.

He stressed that efforts should be made to reduce the perception on corruption.

"A well-functioning judicial system is imperative to the fight against corruption. The Judiciary must remain impartial and most importantly, be seen to be impartial," he said.

Nyirenda added: "Judicial officers must take a leading role in eradicating the scourge within its ranks. For any judiciary to be associated with corruption, it is a tragedy."

He also stressed the need for collaboration by all stakeholders in the fight against the vice.

The two-day conference held under the theme "Corruption in Malawi: Reality or Perception" was, among others, attended by ministers, judges, donors, heads of constitutional bodies, academia, civil society and experts.