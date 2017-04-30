Malawi Comedian Daliso Chaponda Wins Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer

Judges of the world-class entertainment show, Britain's Got Talent, have described Malawi's United Kingdom-based comedian Daliso Chaponda as "original", "a comedy superstar", and "incredibly likeable."

With his inspiring performance on Saturday, Chaponda is heading straight on to Britain's Got Talent's live semi-finals after he got him a standing ovation from patrons and a 'Golden Buzzer' from judge Amanda Holden.

Amanda pressed her golden buzzer following encouragement from the crowd, declaring that she hopes Daliso will win the whole show.

She said: 'I think you're bloody hilarious. Self-deprecating, funny, brilliant. It was laugh after laugh. I want you to win the entire series - I think you could.'

Fellow judge Alesha said her face was 'hurting from laughing', while David Walliams said that Daliso 'should be a comedy superstar'.

The 37-year-old cracked a string of jokes during his stand-up routine about being single and about doing 'weird jobs' - before launching into a scathingly funny routine about Britain's claim it's 'facing a financial crisis',saying: "I am from Africa, I moved here 10 years ago. I heard a lot of people talking about the financial crisis. I'm from Africa - what are you talking about?"

He continued: "I have not seen one Save The UK concert. You'll have a financial crisis when this chav will have to walk five miles a day to get a bottle of WKD blue.

"You'll have a financial crisis when India starts opening call centres here."

"You can tell me it's a financial crisis when there are planes flying over Birmingham tossing fish and chips out the window.'

He then moved on to a story about how he used to clean other people's homes and he never stole anything, because the bible said "thou shall not steal", but he (quite rightly) said there's nothing in the bible about swapping things.

Fair enough. So he took a stereo and left a walkman and took a plasma screen telly and left an etch-a-sketch - which had everyone cracking up.

He explained that his brother, a doctor, was in the audience and that his parents (a father is former minister of agriculture George Chaponda) had been "horrified" by his plans to pursue comedy while he was studying computer programming at university.

Amanda asked what his parents thought of him being a comedian and he joked: "I HAD a future, but I decided no, let me be a clown!"

Head judge Simon said: "I see you as an undiscovered little star, what you did was so funny, and naughty and unique. This is why we make shows like this, to find people like you."

Comedy star David Walliams added: "You should be a comedy superstar. All the jokes were really original, and you are incredibly likeable."

Daliso Chaponda told the judges: "I am from Malawi but I live in Manchester."

Asked why he came to the show, he responded: "I come to male people laugh. I am a comedian."