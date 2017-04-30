Tanzania: Govt Publishes List of Shame

PRESIDENT John Magufuli reads the name of Abdallah Chanja, a civil servant in Simiyu Region, after receiving a list with names of public servants using fake certificates from the Minister of State (President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance), Angellah Kairuki (second right), in Dodoma yesterday. Looking on (third right) is Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and University of Dodoma (UDOM) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Idrissa Kikula . (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)
A DAY after President John Magufuli announced the firing of nearly 10,000 civil servants over fake certificates; the President's Office (Public Service Management) released the list of shame, with Dar es Salaam municipal councils ruling the roost, by having the highest number of employees with phony qualifications.