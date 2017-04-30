Tanzania: Govt Publishes List of Shame

AS the world prepares to mark the International Day of the Midwife (IDM) 2017, health officers here said more expectant… Read more »

A DAY after President John Magufuli announced the firing of nearly 10,000 civil servants over fake certificates; the President's Office (Public Service Management) released the list of shame, with Dar es Salaam municipal councils ruling the roost, by having the highest number of employees with phony qualifications.

PRESIDENT John Magufuli reads the name of Abdallah Chanja, a civil servant in Simiyu Region, after receiving a list with names of public servants using fake certificates from the Minister of State (President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance), Angellah Kairuki (second right), in Dodoma yesterday. Looking on (third right) is Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and University of Dodoma (UDOM) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Idrissa Kikula . (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.