Liberia: 'Huge Vacuum' Created - Cllr. T.c. Gould Finally Laid to Rest

Grand Basssa County — Cults signs were the scene of the homegoing of Cllr. Theophilus C. Gould, senior lawyer in the ongoing Sable Mining trial.

From the Fair Ground, to the grave site, cultist threw signs as long streaks were formed escorting the casket to internment.

Some women of the cults wore black dresses, black hats along with purple and colorful sashes, white suites with blue and gold sashes while the men were attired in black coat and white shirt along with gold rings, strides on a necklace place on their neck.

The entire ceremony was overshadowed by signs of order of the grand lodge of Liberia.

Cllr. Gould accordingly was the Assistant Grand Secretary and reached the highest degree in the fraternity.

Since Thursday of last week, series of program have been held in honor of his memory.

At the Unification Pavilion Fair Ground, Grand Bassa County, was funeral rites where numerous government officials including Justice Minister Cllr. Frederick Cherue, Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, Solicitor General Betty Lamin Blamo and a host of politicians, judges, lawyers and sympathizers.

Many described his death as a huge vacuum in the legal profession, soccer and humanitarian.

In an exclusive, Judge Peter Gbeneweleh said the death of Cllr. Gould has created a vacuum in a legal profession.

"He was knowledgeable with the practice of law and we who interacted with him benefited from the fountain of knowledge, most times we regarded him for guidance in top criminal matter also he was hardworking and devoted his time and energy to the practice of law," Judge Gbeneweleh said.

Natural beauty as she is affectionately called said in tears: "He was my best friend, there was nothing he couldn't do for me mostly when I had a broken marriage, and he was there like a new husband and a dad,"

Irene Gould Murvee, one of the daughters of Cllr. Gould continue:" he schooled, fed me and today I stand here with a broken heart, everlasting sore all I pray for he should go in peace."

'Natural Beauty' recalled that her father had told doctors in the United States that he was to carrying on his surgery on his heart in April.

"When we took him to the doctor, he said April he was going to do the surgery but he couldn't because death caught up him," she said.

A fraternity brother Charles Gibson also praised Cllr. Gould days on earth, adding that he was committed to the fraternity and was there at all times when no one volunteers.

Caroline Gould, another daughter, said she will miss her dad for many things. She said he was he was her best friend.

"He knew how to deal with crises at any time and one of the precious gifts he left with me was to support my education."

Cllr. Gould previously served as Solicitor General of Liberia and one of Liberia's senior prosecutors.