Sierra Leone Youngster Fires Chelsea to Youth Cup Title

Sierra Leonean born teenager, Trevoh Chalobah helped fired Chelsea Youth U-18 side secured their fourth consecutive F.A Youth Cup thanks to 6-2 aggregate victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Chalobah who was born in England by a Sierra Leonean parent and is still eligible to play for Sierra Leone opened the scoring just after six minutes before Ike Ugbo's acrobatic strike put the hosts firmly in control.

Lukas Nmecha pulled one back for the visitors just after half-time but goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Cole Dasilva assured victory for Chelsea's youth side.

Trevoh has represented England up to Under-19 level, captaining them at the 2016 European Under-17 Championships. He is also eligible to play for Sierra Leone.

The youngster made his international England Under-18 debut in March 2014 at the tender age of 14 and after a successful display earned the trust of the coaching staff to line up in every position across the back four before the end of the season.