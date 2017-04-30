28 April 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone Youngster Fires Chelsea to Youth Cup Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leonean born teenager, Trevoh Chalobah helped fired Chelsea Youth U-18 side secured their fourth consecutive F.A Youth Cup thanks to 6-2 aggregate victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Chalobah who was born in England by a Sierra Leonean parent and is still eligible to play for Sierra Leone opened the scoring just after six minutes before Ike Ugbo's acrobatic strike put the hosts firmly in control.

Lukas Nmecha pulled one back for the visitors just after half-time but goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Cole Dasilva assured victory for Chelsea's youth side.

Trevoh has represented England up to Under-19 level, captaining them at the 2016 European Under-17 Championships. He is also eligible to play for Sierra Leone.

The youngster made his international England Under-18 debut in March 2014 at the tender age of 14 and after a successful display earned the trust of the coaching staff to line up in every position across the back four before the end of the season.

Sierra Leone

ACC Signs Integrity Pledge With Ministry of Agriculture

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS), has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.